Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.