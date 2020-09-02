Adzcoin Price Hits $0.0006 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Adzcoin has a market cap of $28,290.55 and $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005825 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Adzcoin

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adzcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.