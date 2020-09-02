Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aggreko plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the July 30th total of 1,524,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,282.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGKF opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGKF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aggreko from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

