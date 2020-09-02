Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of ARE opened at $166.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

