AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,860 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. State Street Corp increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213,897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,564,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 195.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $25.25.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

