AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,186 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSE:CRI opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

