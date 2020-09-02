AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $536,000 Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $46,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,215 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

