AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $541,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 701,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,782,000 after purchasing an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 469.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,998,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

