AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.59. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.