AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 427 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,363,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 12.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 189,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 15.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $514.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.96. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $521.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,687,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

