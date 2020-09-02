AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 8,748 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 180,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $359,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,438 shares of company stock valued at $444,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $135.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

