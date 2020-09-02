AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,463,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,906,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,332 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $124.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

