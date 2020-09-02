American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.09. American Renal Associates reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

ARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

ARA stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $233.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.58. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 72.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

