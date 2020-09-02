Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $157.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

