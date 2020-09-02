Analysts Expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter worth $63,185,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $73,942,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,020,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,122 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $11,214,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 56.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,533,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 911,133 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAY opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

