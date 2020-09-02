Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target at $4.85

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGFMF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. AGF Management has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.38.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.