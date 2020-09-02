Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $17.58

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.65 on Friday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cinemark by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cinemark by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cinemark by 1,903.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377,518 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

