AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 462.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

