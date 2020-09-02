ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the July 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87. ARC Resources has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded ARC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

About ARC Resources

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets.

