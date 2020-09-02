Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Arconic were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $331,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,560 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 117.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,946,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Arconic by 132.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,670,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,031 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $27,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.07).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

