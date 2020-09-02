Arionum Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Arionum has a total market cap of $253,455.96 and approximately $77,628.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 183% against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,376.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.15 or 0.03886506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.02315428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00511755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00790182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011223 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00672622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00055484 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012297 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.