ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,304 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of ASGN worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $407,976.45. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,433,621. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.