Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 238,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Shares of ASHTF stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.