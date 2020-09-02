Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Asian Mineral Resources Limited (CVE:ASN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.34. Asian Mineral Resources shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 40,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Asian Mineral Resources (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

