ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Update

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87.

Get ASR Nederland alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASRRF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASR Nederland in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About ASR Nederland

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.