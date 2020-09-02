At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58. At Home Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

