Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the July 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Raffles Associates LP owned about 1.81% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.