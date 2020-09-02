Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Shares of AVY opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

