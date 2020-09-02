Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after buying an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

