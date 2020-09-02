Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in August

Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 30th total of 1,475,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 680.8 days.

BADFF opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BADFF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

