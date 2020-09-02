Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after buying an additional 187,218 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

IVZ stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.