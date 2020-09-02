Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,061,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,304,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,622,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 470,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 76,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $4,898,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

