Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of Watsco worth $106,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 174,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Watsco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Watsco by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $247.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $248.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

