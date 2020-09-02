Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 206,096 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Extra Space Storage worth $110,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $10,132,157.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.