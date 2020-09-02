BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.65.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.