Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $354,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $2,270,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,644 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,164. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

