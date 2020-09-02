Barclays PLC Grows Stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of PNM Resources worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58. PNM Resources Inc has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

