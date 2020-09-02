Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $8.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

BBDC opened at $8.21 on Friday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 104.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,552 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 636,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

