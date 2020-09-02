BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMWYY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised BAYERISCHE MOTO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAYERISCHE MOTO/S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. BAYERISCHE MOTO/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

BAYERISCHE MOTO/S Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

