BetProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $238,938.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $238,938.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00131981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00212145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.01610343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00178578 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00172116 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.