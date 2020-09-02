Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BMNM opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Bimini Capital Managment has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 58.26%.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

