BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $69.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $57.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 182.30%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

