Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,471.4% from the July 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTCY stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.21.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

