Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.61 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $174.58 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.97 or 0.00085844 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Bleutrade, YoBit and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.23 or 0.00690963 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00074852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 402.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Braziliex, Koineks, Graviex, Crex24, Huobi, C2CX, SouthXchange, Bitinka, BitBay, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, Ovis, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Upbit, QuadrigaCX, Vebitcoin, DSX, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Kucoin, Exrates, Bit-Z, BitFlip, Binance, Bitlish, Gate.io, Bleutrade, YoBit, CEX.IO, Bitsane, Indodax, Exmo, Bitfinex, Coinnest, Zebpay, Coinone and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.