Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,862 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.82.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,076.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

