Blockburn (BURN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $142,064.00

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Blockburn token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, Blockburn has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $66,477.81 and $142,064.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockburn alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00568726 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.01061956 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000663 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000732 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Blockburn Token Profile

BURN is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,104,524 tokens. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockburn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.