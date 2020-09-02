Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,906.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $223,313.89 and approximately $4,906.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.05746947 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00050062 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

