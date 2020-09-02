BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,820 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $212,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

CHRW stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

