BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $70,655,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after buying an additional 476,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after buying an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

