BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 294,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $840,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of SA opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.